  3. Marley Natural
Marley Natural

Crafted with Respect for the Positive Potential of the Herb

Sustainably sourced black walnut collection offering a fresh approach to your smoking ritual.
Earth-friendly formulas blending cold pressed hemp seed oil and Jamaican botanicals
About Marley Natural

Marley Natural™ is a premium product line crafted with awareness, authenticity, and a genuine respect for nature’s nourishing benefits. Our flower, accessories, and body care products are all responsibly sourced and integrity driven. Each of our offerings is a direct reflection of the Marley ethos that integrates nature’s goodness with a belief in the positive potential of herb. As agents of change, we promote positivity, connectivity, and personal transformation. And as believers in progress, we offer an exceptional lifestyle line that is inspired by Jamaica’s vibrant culture. We are proud to be the official Bob Marley cannabis brand. Marley Natural supports Rise Up™, giving back to Jamaica and communities harmed by prohibition. Learn more MarleyNatural.com/rise-up

Available in

United States, Canada, California, Washington, Oregon, British Columbia, Maryland, Ontario, Alberta, Oklahoma, Saskatchewan, Michigan