Chrome Dome Gold Blend is a citrus bomb with an electric edge — bred by Compound Genetics and pheno-hunted by Maven. A cross of Lemonheadz and Eye Candy, the striking cultivar showcases vibrant green and purple buds accented by magenta highlights, all wrapped in dense layers of glistening Trichomes. On the inhale, syrupy sweetness gives way to unexpected notes of anise and licorice, adding nuance to its zesty profile and delivering a bold, expressive vapor that lingers on the palate. The effects hit fast and ride high — euphoric, clear-headed, and creatively charged. Our Gold Blends are 100% Cannabis-Derived, and produced from Strain-Specific Terpenes of Maven’s Premium Indoor Flower. Blended in curated ratios with our ultra-refined and potent Cannabis Oil, these cartridges create an exceptional entourage effect that will amplify the best qualities of Maven’s Strains. A state-of-the-art process, using subcritical liquid carbon dioxide, as well as low applications of heat and pressure, creates a clean, refined, quality product every time. No artificial ingredients, non-cannabis-derived Terpenes, high temperatures, or harsh solvents are involved in the production of our cartridges; just 100% Cannabis-Derived Oil and Strain-Specific Terpenes that work together to create an unforgettable experience. All of the strains you know and love, with the Natural Terpene Profile of each flower strain, delivering optimum synergy in both flavor and potency.