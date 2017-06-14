They never confirmed my Leafly order, so I called. They said they’ve never used Leafly for orders. I informed them that I had a pickup # and verified their company name, address, and phone number (which I got from their Leafly profile). They repeated that they don’t use Leafly. I encouraged them to check their Leafly account because they had a full inventory that other customers may have been trying to place order through. Their customer service lacked warmth and understanding.