Catalyst - Santa Ana
3.0(2)
No Leafly online ordering
Purchases must be made in-store.
This store’s menu is not available
Stores with menus nearby
Searching for nearby stores…
About this dispensary
Catalyst - Santa Ana
Leafly member since 2017
Followers: 149
2400 Pullman St Suite B, Santa Ana, CA
License C10-0000230-LIC
storefrontmedicalrecreational
dispensary Hours (Pacific Time)
monday
tuesday
wednesday
thursday
friday
saturday
sunday
9am-10pm
9am-10pm
9am-10pm
9am-10pm
8am-10pm
8am-10pm
8am-10pm
Photos of Catalyst - Santa Ana
Show all photos
Deals at Catalyst - Santa Ana
see all promotions
DAILY DEALS
Ongoing deal
MONDAY - Choose a weekly deal TUESDAY - 15% off top shelf flower WEDNESDAY - 15% off vapes + concentrates FRIDAY - 15% off CBD/THC infused products (edibles included) SUNDAY - Double points day
Cannot be stacked/ combined with other discounts.
2 Reviews of Catalyst - Santa Ana
3.0(2)
see all reviews
i........s
April 19, 2020
They never confirmed my Leafly order, so I called. They said they’ve never used Leafly for orders. I informed them that I had a pickup # and verified their company name, address, and phone number (which I got from their Leafly profile). They repeated that they don’t use Leafly. I encouraged them to check their Leafly account because they had a full inventory that other customers may have been trying to place order through. Their customer service lacked warmth and understanding.
F........i
March 23, 2020
this place rocks ...great for disability and vets seniors l love the people