If you know, you know. FKAFL is a masterful, award-winning cross of our L.A. Rouge and The Soap, offering a flavor profile that is as complex as it is refined. The buds present a veritable feast for the eyes, with a multicolored plumy structure draped in a layer of white velvet Trichomes. Upon opening the jar, a sweet, inviting sensation of citrus and diesel entices the nose, deepening with each inhale. A fusion of subtle nuances similar to rosemary, red fruit and hints of cheese create a savory charcuterie-like experience; followed by a smooth, lavender-rich exhale that cleanses the palate. Like the classic pairing of fine wine with artisanal cheese, this sophisticated Hybrid is a true sensory delight and is ideal for those seeking a euphoric, indulgent sense of serenity. Every Maven Pre-Roll is packed with our Premium Indoor Flower, in natural, unbleached rolling paper for a flavorful, consistent and smooth smoke.