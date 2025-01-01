About this product
Prizm is a brilliant pure Indica-dominant cross of our Opal and Permanent Marker #12 strains, with shimmering spade-shaped buds that catch the eye. Upon opening the jar, the initial clean, astringent, almost chemical-like scent gives way to more pleasant notes of pine needles and citrus candy. A lovely floral medley dances on the tastebuds, leading to a sharp, lemon-diesel smoke that dazzles the senses. This spectrum of vivid flavors mirrors its sedative qualities and transforms stress, revealing the hidden beauty present in everyday life. Every Maven Pre-Roll is packed with our Premium Indoor Flower, in natural, unbleached rolling paper for a flavorful, consistent and smooth smoke. Each 5-Pack contains five Half-Gram Joints.
Connoisseurs of quality since 1998, Maven Genetics was founded with one goal: to breed and cultivate premium and exotic indoor cannabis of the highest quality. They are focused on ensuring that every step of the process delivers on that goal. Maven's lab-tested, exclusive strains have been developed through years of selective breeding, and each one has been handpicked to showcase the plant’s highest potential, and curated to elevate their customer’s lives; to make every experience unforgettable. Maven's state-of-the-art indoor facility utilizes the latest in agronomic technology and sustainable grow techniques. They are involved in every element of the seed-to-sales process, crafting premium products that deliver unparalleled experiences. Their flower is hand trimmed and carefully handled to maintain the integrity and quality of each flower.
CA, US: C11-0000742-LIC
