495 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 260
Show All 117
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$350
Deals
Happy Hour
Daily Deals from 3-6pm * Munchie Monday 5% off edibles Twisted Tuesday 5% off all drinks Whatever Wednesday ALL SPECIALS APPLY Tank Thursday 5% off cartridges Flower Friday 5% off flower Shatter Saturday 5% off extracts CBD Sunday 5% off High CBD products**
Happy Hour discount cannot be combined with other discounts Happy Hour does not apply to clearance items * Discount only applied during Happy Hour from 3-6pm ** Requires a minimum ratio of 1:1
Happy Hour
Daily Deals from 3-6pm * Munchie Monday 5% off edibles Twisted Tuesday 5% off all drinks Whatever Wednesday ALL SPECIALS APPLY Tank Thursday 5% off cartridges Flower Friday 5% off flower Shatter Saturday 5% off extracts CBD Sunday 5% off High CBD products**
Happy Hour discount cannot be combined with other discounts Happy Hour does not apply to clearance items * Discount only applied during Happy Hour from 3-6pm ** Requires a minimum ratio of 1:1
All Products
Orangeade by West Coast Cure
from West Coast Cure
20%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Orangeade
Strain
$56.99⅛ ounce
$56.99⅛ ounce
Z Cube by West Coast Cure
from West Coast Cure
25.5%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Z Cube
Strain
$56.99⅛ ounce
$56.99⅛ ounce
Granddaddy Quinn by Claybourne Co.
from Claybourne Co.
5.4%
THC
6.65%
CBD
Granddaddy Quinn
Strain
$47.99⅛ ounce
$47.99⅛ ounce
Super Lemon Mac by Claybourne Co.
from Claybourne Co.
19.5%
THC
0.01%
CBD
Super Lemon Mac
Strain
$47.99⅛ ounce
$47.99⅛ ounce
Orange Sunset by Wonderbrett
from WONDERBRETT
___
THC
___
CBD
$57.99⅛ ounce
$57.99⅛ ounce
Mango Brulee by West Coast Cure
from West Coast Cure
14.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Mango Brulee
Strain
$39.99⅛ ounce
$39.99⅛ ounce
Donny Burger by Bubonic
from Bubonic Black
26.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Donny Burger
Strain
$49.99⅛ ounce
$49.99⅛ ounce
DoSaDo by Claybourne Co.
from Claybourne Co.
___
THC
___
CBD
$47.99⅛ ounce
$47.99⅛ ounce
Animal Mint by Bubonic
from Bubonic Black
22.7%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Animal Mint
Strain
$45.99⅛ ounce
$45.99⅛ ounce
Purple Punch Shake by Old Pal
from Old Pal
___
THC
___
CBD
$56.99½ ounce
$56.99½ ounce
Blueberry Muffin by High Garden
from High Garden
18.33%
THC
0%
CBD
Blueberry Muffin
Strain
$28.99⅛ ounce
$28.99⅛ ounce
Ultra Gorilla Wookies by M.P. Glassworthy
from M.P. Glassworthy
28.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Wookies
Strain
$52.99⅛ ounce
$52.99⅛ ounce
Whoa Si Whoa by Top Shelf Cultivation
from Top Shelf Cultivation
30.5%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Whoa Si Whoa
Strain
$67.99⅛ ounce
$67.99⅛ ounce
CRU | LA Confidential | 3.5g
from CRU Cannabis
18.61%
THC
___
CBD
$39.99⅛ ounce
$39.99⅛ ounce
Sour Diesel Shake by Old Pal
from Old Pal
___
THC
___
CBD
$56.99½ ounce
$56.99½ ounce
501st OG by Claybourne Co.
from Claybourne Co.
26.05%
THC
0.04%
CBD
501st OG
Strain
$47.99⅛ ounce
$47.99⅛ ounce
Mai Tai by West Coast Cure
from West Coast Cure
23.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Mai Tai Cookies
Strain
$56.79⅛ ounce
$56.79⅛ ounce
XJ-13 by Humboldt County Indoor
from Humboldt County Indoor
24.39%
THC
0.03%
CBD
XJ-13
Strain
$56.99⅛ ounce
$56.99⅛ ounce
CRU | Godfather | 3.5g
from CRU Cannabis
23.1%
THC
___
CBD
$39.99⅛ ounce
$39.99⅛ ounce
Kandy Kush Shake by Old Pal
from Old Pal
16%
THC
___
CBD
$56.99½ ounce
$56.99½ ounce
Jack Herer by High Garden
from High Garden
19.55%
THC
0%
CBD
Jack Herer
Strain
$28.99⅛ ounce
$28.99⅛ ounce
Sunset Sherbet by Humboldt Kingz
from Humboldt Kingz
21.98%
THC
0.03%
CBD
Sherbert
Strain
$29.99⅛ ounce
$29.99⅛ ounce
Rollins by Cresco
from Cresco by Cresco Labs
26.96%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Rollins
Strain
$43.99⅛ ounce
$43.99⅛ ounce
Lemon Sherbet by Barrett Farms
from Barrett Farms
16.99%
THC
0%
CBD
Lemon Sherbet
Strain
$29.99⅛ ounce
$29.99⅛ ounce
Biscotti by Dime Bag
from Dime Bag
16.66%
THC
0.03%
CBD
Biscotti
Strain
$24.99⅛ ounce
$24.99⅛ ounce
Sour Diesel by Classix
from Classix
24%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Sour Diesel
Strain
$39.99⅛ ounce
$39.99⅛ ounce
Dosido by Barrett Farms
from Barrett Farms
21.55%
THC
0.11%
CBD
Dosido
Strain
$36.79⅛ ounce
$36.79⅛ ounce
Heatwave by Commune
from Commune
24.39%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Heatwave
Strain
$40.99⅛ ounce
$40.99⅛ ounce
Canniatric Sleep CBD / CBN
from Canniatric
0mg
THC
150mg
CBD
$134.99each
$134.99each
Cannakids, 1:1 THC/CBD, Tincture
from CannaKids
154mg
THC
147mg
CBD
$73.990.154 gram
$73.990.154 gram
Nano, 2:2:1 Tincture, Tranquility
from Nano 5
91mg
THC
108mg
CBD
$56.290.09 gram
$56.290.09 gram
Nano, THC Tincture, Amplify
from Nano 5
___
THC
___
CBD
$56.79each
$56.79each
Nano, 1:1 Tincture, Harmony
from Nano 5
75mg
THC
81mg
CBD
Harmony
Strain
$56.790.08 gram
$56.790.08 gram
Nighttime Tablets Hash by Breez
from Breez
3.27%
THC
6.37%
CBD
Nighttime Tablets
Strain
$56.790.25 gram
$56.790.25 gram
Blueberry Tanker by Nuvata
from Nuvata
73.93%
THC
8.3%
CBD
Blueberry
Strain
$48.99½ gram
$48.99½ gram
GSC Tanker by Heavy Hitters
from Heavy Hitters
88.68%
THC
0.06%
CBD
GSC
Strain
$33.990.3 gram
$33.990.3 gram
Tropical Tanker by Nuvata
from Nuvata
74.31%
THC
8.32%
CBD
Tropical Tang
Strain
$48.99½ gram
$48.99½ gram
FSO 2:1 RSO by Cream of the Crop
from Cream of the Crop Gardens
46.6%
THC
22.3%
CBD
FSO 2:1
Strain
$39.991 gram
$39.991 gram
Jack Herer Tanker by Heavy Hitters
from Heavy Hitters
88.83%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Jack Herer
Strain
$34.990.3 gram
$34.990.3 gram
Thrive, Tincture, Sleep 15mL
from Thrive
___
THC
___
CBD
$45.59each
$45.59each
12345 ... 13