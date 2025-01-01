Behold the timeless Shangri-La. This harmonious fusion of Opal and Paradiso #11 displays mountainous buds in captivating tones of lush forest green and royal violet, set against a backdrop of pure white snow that blankets their majestic peaks, resembling a scene of a mystical utopia. Revel in a sensory voyage of delicate floral aromas and luscious fruit enhanced by tones of earthiness and diesel while a symphony of tart, candied notes linger on the palate. This Indica-dominant Hybrid rivals heaven on earth for those seeking peace and tranquility. Maven was founded with one goal in mind: to breed and cultivate premium and exotic Indoor Cannabis of the highest quality. We are hyper-focused on ensuring that every step of the process, from seed to sale, delivers on that goal. With over twenty years of experience cultivating Award-Winning Strains, we are consistently curating unique and top of the line products made to enhance any experience.