MEDICAL ID REQUIREDThis is medical-only menu.
361 products | Last updated:
Shop by category
Your recently viewed
Flower
Concentrates
Edibles
Cartridges
Pre-rolls
Topicals
Accessories
Other
Want to see more?This button will take you to the full dispensary menu.shop all
About this dispensary
MedLeaf Delivery
Oᴄᴇᴀɴꜱɪᴅᴇ'ꜱ Fɪʀꜱᴛ ᴀɴᴅ ONLY Lᴇɢᴀʟ Dᴇʟɪᴠᴇʀʏ Sᴇʀᴠɪᴄᴇ ~ Hᴀᴘᴘɪɴᴇꜱꜱ Dᴇʟɪᴠᴇʀᴇᴅ ᴛᴏ Yᴏᴜʀ Dᴏᴏʀ! Ways to Order: 1.) Call/Text OUR CARE LINE 2.) MedLeafDelivery.com MedLeaf Delivery offers a way to obtain a Valid Recommendation: * Receive a FREE CA MEDICAL REC WITH PURCHASE! Our care consultants are here to assist you with this process.
Leafly member since 2020
Followers: 0
License C9-0000300-LIC
cash accepteddebit cards acceptedveteran discountmedicaldeliverymedical delivery
dispensary Hours (Pacific Time)
monday
tuesday
wednesday
thursday
friday
saturday
sunday
9am-9pm
9am-9pm
9am-9pm
9am-9pm
11am-6pm
9am-9pm
9am-9pm
Photos of MedLeaf Delivery
Show all photos