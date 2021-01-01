About this product

Cultivating lustrous, voluminous hair is made simple with this CBD and AnaGain powered hair growth conditioner! Formulated with Full Spectrum CBD as well as clinically supported and organically-derived active AnaGain, this powerful, deeply nourishing conditioner promotes healthier, thicker hair and encourages hair regrowth.



Our unique formula stimulates hair growth by supporting and nourishing each hair follicle. This helps to prevent hair thinning and encourages the return of thick, healthy hair. The natural compounds found in Full Spectrum CBD work to restore buoyancy and hydration from root to tip.

