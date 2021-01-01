About this product

Derived from a rare apple tree, our apple stem cells have shown amazing regenerative properties. Scientific research has found these cells to be rich in epigenetic and metabolic factors, ensuring the longevity of skin cells.



MeCBD Apple Stem Cell Cream contains both apple stem cells and natural hemp oil. This combination has been known to promote the vitality and longevity of our skin cells. Use daily for a younger, tighter, and brighter appearance.



Benefits:

Promotes longevity of skin cells

Reduces fine lines and wrinkles

Rich in epigenetic factors and metabolites

Tightens and brightens skin

Delivers intense moisture and hydration to skin.



Features:

Contains only ultra-pure natural cannabinoids

Pure Isolate Hemp Oil

Use daily for optimal results

Made in USA

Lab Tested

Clinically supported ingredients: Malus Domestica, Matrixyl 3000, Palmitoyl Oligopeptide

