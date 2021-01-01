About this product

Tone, firm, and tighten the tender and often overlooked skin of the neck and decollete. Our hemp-based neck and decollete anti-aging cream forms a protective barrier over this delicate area, while improving its overall elasticity and thickness. This cream will stimulate the production of Hyaluronic Acid to naturally hydrate the skin and help to minimize fine lines and wrinkles. The pure natural hemp extracts help repair damage to the skin, leaving your neck and decollete feeling nourished, radiant and youthful.



Benefits:

- Restores the elasticity of the skin

- Repairs damage from age and sun

- Forms a protective skin barrier

- Increases natural hyaluronic acid production



Features:

- Contains only ultra-pure natural cannabinoids

- Pure Isolate Hemp Oil

- Use daily for optimal results

- Made in the USA

- Lab Tested