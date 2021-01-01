About this product

Product Description:

Our Under Eye Anti-Aging Cream is an intensive, anti-aging eye cream specially formulated to target the delicate tissue around your eyes.



Let’s face it — our eyes often take a beating. Most of us hardly ever get enough sleep and we’re often overworked and stressed out. Our daily use of cosmetics takes a toll. And let’s not forget the fact that our eyes are one of the first places where we begin to show our age. It’s no wonder that the skin around our eyes is often puffy, red, and wrinkling!



This powerful, soothing cream is infused with pure hemp CBD extract to help reduce the appearance of dark circles, puffiness, fine lines, and wrinkles. It soothes this tender tissue and infuses the skin with the nutrients it needs to rebuild and regenerate. Give your eyes the pampering they deserve.



Apply every morning and night for a more youthful, bright-eyed appearance.



Benefits:

- Anti-inflammatory properties help soothe puffiness

- Anti-aging solution

- Reduces the appearance of dark circles, fine lines, and wrinkles