MEDCo
Ayahuasca Purple
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 16%CBD —
Ayahuasca Purple effects
Reported by real people like you
69 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
73% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
55% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
28% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
27% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
