About this product
Founded in 2018 at 40 Lisbon Street in Lewiston, Maine’s Emerald City, we offer everything from cannabis flower to medicated wholefoods, candies, chocolates, baked goods, tinctures, beverages, syrups, extracts, salves, CBD products, and more. Our cannabis is meticulously grown in our state certified warehouses and our cannabis products are passionately crafted in our on-site state-certified kitchen.
About this strain
Blueberry Headband is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Headband with Blueberry. This strain provides a euphoric rush accompanied with a relaxing body effect. Blueberry Headband offers a sweet, blueberry flavor and aroma. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with chronic stress and anxiety. According to growers, Blueberry Headband produces medium to tall plants that are bushy and provide large yields with reinous colas.
Blueberry Headband effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with