White Cookies

by MEDCo
HybridTHC 22%CBD
Strain rating:

About this strain

Picture of White Cookies
White Cookies

White Cookies is a potent hybrid enjoyed for its ability to stimulate appetite and curb pain. White Cookies is made by crossing White Widow and Girl Scout Cookies. With high potency on both side of this cross, White Cookies utilizes the sweet, uplifting euphoria of the old school and masterfully blends it with new school OG elements that relax the body. Enjoy White Cookies with a side of cookies as this strain will give you the munchies as well as soothe chronic pain and help mitigate stress. White Cookies is bred by Crop King Seeds.

White Cookies effects

Reported by real people like you
80 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
71% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
43% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
43% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
26% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
6% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
26% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
16% of people say it helps with depression
