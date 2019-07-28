Medterra's MedOil CBD Tinctures are made with our 99%+ CBD and MCT oil in strengths of 500mg, 1000mg and 3000mg. Safe, affordable, easy to use and legal, each CBD tincture contains 30 servings and can be taken day or night, sublingually. The 500mg contains 16mg of CBD per serving.



CBD Tincture Bottle Size: 1 fl oz (30 ml)

Servings per Container: 30

Serving Size: 1ml



All CBD Tinctures, regardless of strength, are 1 fluid oz and contain 30 servings at 1ml each. The dropper in the cap has measurement markers of .25, .5, .75 and 1ml to help with serving size.