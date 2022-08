Our most popular product, Medterra's CBD Tinctures are made with our 99%+ CBD and Organic MCT Oil (Coconut derived)* and are available in strengths of 500mg, 1000mg and 3000mg. Safe, affordable, and easy-to-use, each CBD tincture contains 30 servings and can be taken day or night, sublingually.



CBD Tincture Bottle Size: 1 fl oz (30 ml)

Servings per Container: 30

Serving Size: 1ml



All CBD Tinctures, regardless of strength, are 1 fluid oz and contain 30 servings at 1ml each. The dropper in the cap has measurement markers of .25, .5, .75 and 1ml to help with serving size.