Logo for the brand Millerville Farms

Millerville Farms

Ogre OG

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 20%CBD

Ogre effects

Reported by real people like you
233 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
59% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
44% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
30% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
9% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
44% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
37% of people say it helps with anxiety
Insomnia
34% of people say it helps with insomnia
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!