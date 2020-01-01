 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Brands
  3. Millerville Farms
Millerville Farms Cover Photo

Millerville Farms

Traditionally Cultivated Sungrown Cannabis

A stunning Clean Green Certified, sun-grown Jager produced in living soil with love and care.
A stunning Clean Green Certified, sun-grown Jager produced in living soil with love and care.
Millerville Farms Cookiemeister combines Jager and Cookies for soaring highs and a lengthy stone.
Millerville Farms Cookiemeister combines Jager and Cookies for soaring highs and a lengthy stone.
A beautiful Lemon Kush embodies it's name with bright citrus tones and an uplifting onset.
A beautiful Lemon Kush embodies it's name with bright citrus tones and an uplifting onset.
Jager flower at it's absolute harvest peak...find it at dispensaries throughout Oregon!
Jager flower at it's absolute harvest peak...find it at dispensaries throughout Oregon!
Millerville Farms featured photo 5

About Millerville Farms

Settling in the Illinois Valley in 1964, our family began a quest to realize the dream of legal cannabis. Two generations strong and working harder than ever, we are honored and grateful to see our flower available in top dispensaries. When we aren’t in the garden, you’ll find us helping our rural community. We are wildland firefighters and engaged citizens, working toward positive change. Millerville isn’t just a place. It’s a way of life. It represents teamwork. A tradition of farming. The spirit of revolution.

Flower

more products

Available in

United States, Oregon