One Premium Pre-Roll in a glass tube with cork.



OVER 1 Full Gram of our best CBD grown and processed in historic Lexington, Missouri.



Classic CBD experience using our top flower.



Mellow and Relaxing.



The “Laser Brain” strain expressed roughly 13.2% CBD.



Contains under .3% Delta 9 THC.



Product only available for purchase in the USA. Please Use Responsibly.