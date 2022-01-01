About this product
One Premium Pre-Roll in a glass tube with cork.
OVER 1 Full Gram of our best CBD grown and processed in historic Lexington, Missouri.
Classic CBD experience using our top flower.
Mellow and Relaxing.
The “Laser Brain” strain expressed roughly 13.2% CBD.
Contains under .3% Delta 9 THC.
Product only available for purchase in the USA. Please Use Responsibly.
About this brand
Missouri's First / Hemp Hill Farm
Grown and Processed in the historic Lexington, MO, Missouri's First was the first to grow premium hemp since the Farm Bill Act in 2019, and create a quality line of prerolls, edibles, concentrates, and clothing made with traditional values, and an ever expanding future.