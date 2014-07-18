About this product
About this strain
Jamaican Dream effects
Reported by real people like you
67 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
70% of people report feeling happy
Energetic
56% of people report feeling energetic
Uplifted
55% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
19% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
5% of people report feeling anxious
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
32% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
32% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
31% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
18% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!