  3. MJ Grove
MJ Grove

Nurturing Innovative Technology From Seed to Smoke

We carry our products on hand for FAST shipping
MJ Grove has multiple technologically advanced projects (some including THC irradiance)
The brand that quotes the future to bring you into the future ($5 off for guessing origin of quote)
One of our seedlings!
About MJ Grove

MJ Grove is a company dedicated to uniting cannabis and technology. Our research team is hard at work developing innovative techniques to make cannabis consumption more enjoyable. Already we offer cannabis seeds screened and selected to comply with the 2018 Farm bill without sacrificing the dankest ganja available. We can legally ship our seeds across the United States and they still grow the best marijuana around.

Seeds

Shirts

