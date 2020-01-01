MJ Grove
Nurturing Innovative Technology From Seed to Smoke
About MJ Grove
MJ Grove is a company dedicated to uniting cannabis and technology. Our research team is hard at work developing innovative techniques to make cannabis consumption more enjoyable. Already we offer cannabis seeds screened and selected to comply with the 2018 Farm bill without sacrificing the dankest ganja available. We can legally ship our seeds across the United States and they still grow the best marijuana around.
