1G INFUSED PREROLL - WATERMELON BUBBLEGUM

by MOONDUST
IndicaTHC —CBD —
About this product

Moon Dust's Watermelon BubbleGum Infused Preroll – a deliciously smooth Indica strain that’s perfect for unwinding.
Each 1g preroll is infused with high-potency distillate and a carefully selected terpene blend, offering a flavorful and deeply relaxing smoke.
Watermelon BubbleGum combines the juicy sweetness of watermelon with the nostalgic taste of classic bubblegum, creating a truly unique flavor profile.
This indica strain is ideal for evening use, helping to melt away stress and prepare you for a restful night’s sleep.
Relax and enjoy the soothing effects of Moon Dust’s Watermelon BubbleGum Infused Prerolls – where sweet flavors meet deep tranquility.

About this strain

About this brand

MOONDUST
Moon Dust—Awarded top Brand in 2023 by Leaflink in Oklahoma's cannabis market. Our premium Nano THC products, including expertly crafted Gummies and Nano Powders, have become a cornerstone for dispensaries aiming for success. Elevate your cannabis experience into the stratosphere with Moon Dust, We have poured our heart and soul into creating exhilarating experiences with our products so our patients have mind-blowing experiences. Dispensaries please place your orders on Leaflink.
https://ilovemoondust.com/

  • OK, US: PAAA-LB8B-DFCC
