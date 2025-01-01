Unwind with tropical sweetness in Moon Dust’s 1g Moonrock Joint — Guava Sherb, an indica crafted for bold flavor and deep calm.

🌿 Full Flower Base – Rolled with premium indoor flower, never trim or shake.



💎Moonrock Infusion – Enhanced with distillate and finished in kief for unmatched potency.



🍧 Guava Sherb Flavor – Tropical guava meets creamy sherbet for a smooth, fruity finish.



🌙 Indica Relaxation – Heavy, body-melting calm that eases stress and tension.



👌 Expertly Rolled – Even burn, no air bubbles, every time. Sweet tropical calm — pure flower, pure serenity, pure Moon Dust.