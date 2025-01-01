About this product
Unwind with tropical sweetness in Moon Dust’s 1g Moonrock Joint — Guava Sherb, an indica crafted for bold flavor and deep calm.
🌿 Full Flower Base – Rolled with premium indoor flower, never trim or shake.
💎Moonrock Infusion – Enhanced with distillate and finished in kief for unmatched potency.
🍧 Guava Sherb Flavor – Tropical guava meets creamy sherbet for a smooth, fruity finish.
🌙 Indica Relaxation – Heavy, body-melting calm that eases stress and tension.
👌 Expertly Rolled – Even burn, no air bubbles, every time. Sweet tropical calm — pure flower, pure serenity, pure Moon Dust.
🌿 Full Flower Base – Rolled with premium indoor flower, never trim or shake.
💎Moonrock Infusion – Enhanced with distillate and finished in kief for unmatched potency.
🍧 Guava Sherb Flavor – Tropical guava meets creamy sherbet for a smooth, fruity finish.
🌙 Indica Relaxation – Heavy, body-melting calm that eases stress and tension.
👌 Expertly Rolled – Even burn, no air bubbles, every time. Sweet tropical calm — pure flower, pure serenity, pure Moon Dust.
We couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.view similar products
About this product
Unwind with tropical sweetness in Moon Dust’s 1g Moonrock Joint — Guava Sherb, an indica crafted for bold flavor and deep calm.
🌿 Full Flower Base – Rolled with premium indoor flower, never trim or shake.
💎Moonrock Infusion – Enhanced with distillate and finished in kief for unmatched potency.
🍧 Guava Sherb Flavor – Tropical guava meets creamy sherbet for a smooth, fruity finish.
🌙 Indica Relaxation – Heavy, body-melting calm that eases stress and tension.
👌 Expertly Rolled – Even burn, no air bubbles, every time. Sweet tropical calm — pure flower, pure serenity, pure Moon Dust.
🌿 Full Flower Base – Rolled with premium indoor flower, never trim or shake.
💎Moonrock Infusion – Enhanced with distillate and finished in kief for unmatched potency.
🍧 Guava Sherb Flavor – Tropical guava meets creamy sherbet for a smooth, fruity finish.
🌙 Indica Relaxation – Heavy, body-melting calm that eases stress and tension.
👌 Expertly Rolled – Even burn, no air bubbles, every time. Sweet tropical calm — pure flower, pure serenity, pure Moon Dust.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Notice a problem?Report this item