Celebrate chill with Moon Dust’s Red, White & Glue Infused Preroll – a patriotic powerhouse packed with flavor and deeply relaxing effects.



Each 1g preroll features top-tier distillate and a bold terpene profile inspired by Rocket Pops and classic cannabis gas.



Red White & Glue hits with nostalgic candy sweetness on the inhale, followed by earthy, glue-like notes that anchor the experience.



As an indica, this strain is your go-to for melting stress, soothing the body, and kicking back after a long day.

