Muleshine is a highly potent cannabis syrup made from full-spectrum live resin extracts.
Pineapple has been a solid sativa option for Muleshine for a while now. It's perfect for mixing into soda water or tonic water or any delicious beverage of your choice. Measure out doses with spoons, take a couple swigs or whatever else works for you and enjoy the ride!
Shake well and get your shine on!
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Mule Extracts is a family owned and operated business in Oregon. We believe in hard work, working with local farms and preserving the integrity of the cannabis plant. We use full-spectrum live resin extracts in our Kickers and Muleshine so you get high quality (and potency) at a niceprice.
We get our live resin by extracting fresh frozen plant material, preserving the cannabinoids and terpenes as if extracted during harvest. These full-spectrum extracts preserve the entire profile of the strain.