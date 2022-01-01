Hello! We are Müru!

A Portland, Oregon based producer of health conscious, truly water-soluble Cannamixer Drink additives and infused beverages. We are a passionate team of cannabis activists that are committed to bringing you the highest quality, all natural, ethically sourced cannabis consumables available on the market today. Sugar, soy, wheat, corn, preservative, and cruelty free. We worry about what goes in so you don't have to. Available in both THC and CBD. Follow us @muruproducts.