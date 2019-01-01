 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

  1. Home
  2. Brands
  3. Muru
Muru Cover Photo

Muru

Drink Your Weed!

100% natural & Sugar Free! Truly water soluble. Just add to any beverage and elevate your day!
Craft cannabis cocktails are finally here! Mix up some magic!
If you can dream it you can drink it! Skies the limit with Müru Cannamixers.
Engage the rainbows!
Entertaining just got more exciting!
About Muru

Hello! We are Müru! A Portland, Oregon based producer of health conscious, truly water-soluble Cannamixer Drink additives and infused beverages. We are a passionate team of cannabis activists that are committed to bringing you the highest quality, all natural, ethically sourced cannabis consumables available on the market today. Sugar, soy, wheat, corn, preservative, and cruelty free. We worry about what goes in so you don't have to. Available in both THC and CBD. Follow us @muruproducts.

Beverages

Available in

United States, Oregon