About this product
Advanced heating topical. Designed to provide short and long term relief from pain and inflammation while stimulating blood flow and increased mobility prior to any activity. Great for injury prevention and giving the body an extra edge. Same great strength as the 350mg stick, just more of it!
• Broad Spectrum CBD (0.00% THC)
• Wide mouth glass jar for heavy application
• All Natural Ingredients
• Non-GMO
• Professionally Recommended
• Deep Penetrating Instant Relief
About this brand
Muscle MX
We carefully and lovingly craft CBD products to help everyone live their lives to the fullest. We have blended modern science and proven age old remedies to help you maximize your body’s performance whether it is in preparation for a triathlon or simply doing daily tasks.