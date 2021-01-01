About this product

Muscle MX wanted to create a gummy that would bring all-day relief to the everyday stresses that we all encounter. Sometimes we just need a break. Sometimes we need to stop and take care of ourselves by finding something that will give us relaxation and a calm mind. Each of our gummies contain 25 mg of Broad Spectrum (no isolates in this gummy) CBD with 11 mg of Ashwagandha to make it the perfect way to relax while you are on the go, after the gym or just before bed.



• Broad Spectrum CBD (0.00% THC)

• 10 count per bag (250mg CBD)

• Flavored with natural flavoring

• Vegan Friendly

• Gluten-free