Cherry Punch is a potent sativa-hybrid marijuana strain crossed between Cherry AK-47 and Purple Punch F2. Bred by Symbiotic Genetics, Cherry Punch (also known as Black Cherry Punch) is widely celebrated for its bold cherry flavor profile that comes from dense, citrus terpenes. Consumers who smoke this strain say it smells fruity and rich and a little skunk-like. The high you get from smoking Cherry Punch is uplifting and relaxing - perfect for jamming out to a new album or even taking care of a few errands. This strain is ideal for those seeking relief from anxiety and stress. Cherry Punch buds come in a dark green color with purple specks and striking orange hairs.
The cannabis plant holds untold potential and, for that reason, research and development are at the heart of MÜV Products. Led by plant scientists, our constant dedication to the continual innovation of our cannabis products has led to an expansive range of consumption options. Smoke-free forms include topicals and our patented encapsulated products for transdermal use, while smokable includes the cannabis community's favorite way to medicate - flower. Each strain cultivated for Florida's patients has been rigorously phenohunted to ensure an effective and enjoyable alternative medicine, whether smoked, dabbed or vaped.
If you’re looking for medical cannabis solutions from not only cannabis enthusiasts, but explorers and experts, look no further. From our cultivation in Apollo Beach, to MÜV Dispensaries across Florida, to our Patient Care Team, and now, as a member of the Verano family, MÜV is your resource for all things cannabis.