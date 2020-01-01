 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
#expectthehigheststandards

MÜV Vaporizer Cups offer the full entourage effect when paired with our tabletop vaporizer.
G Pen Gio is a draw-activated vaporizer option. Temperature optimized for a smooth hit every draw.
MÜV Transdermal Patches use our patent-pending encapsulation technology for systemic relief.
MÜV Blue Concentrate is an ethanol-extracted concentrate, ideal for macro-dosing.
About MÜV Products

MÜV™ brand products bring the precision of the pharmaceutical industry to medical cannabis. Founded as a joint venture in 2016 by Florida-based Plants of Ruskin and AltMed Enterprises, MÜV™ brand products bring innovation and new technology to the cannabis industry to provide quality, consistent and safe products to patients in Florida.

Available in

United States, Arizona, Florida