Logo for the brand Muz Muz

Muz Muz

CBD (CBG) Pre-Rolls

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 14%CBD 3%

About this product

Organically grown on American farms, our CBD flower is sustainably sourced (and no shake or trim here). Enjoy a full gram in each joint wrapped in Raw cones and slipped into recycled hemp-plastic tubes.

Containing less than .3% THC and federally compliant: you can smoke and fly freely.

The CBG Blend effects

Reported by real people like you
5 people told us about effects:
Uplifted
20% of people report feeling uplifted
Talkative
20% of people report feeling talkative
Focused
20% of people report feeling focused
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!