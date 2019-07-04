CBD (CBG) Pre-Rolls
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 14%CBD 3%
About this product
Organically grown on American farms, our CBD flower is sustainably sourced (and no shake or trim here). Enjoy a full gram in each joint wrapped in Raw cones and slipped into recycled hemp-plastic tubes.
Containing less than .3% THC and federally compliant: you can smoke and fly freely.
The CBG Blend effects
Reported by real people like you
5 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
Uplifted
20% of people report feeling uplifted
Talkative
20% of people report feeling talkative
Focused
20% of people report feeling focused
