Logo for the brand Muz Muz

Muz Muz

CBD Flower (CBG)

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 14%CBD 3%

About this product

Organically grown on American farms, our CBD flower is sustainably sourced (and no shake or trim here).
Choose your mood with our rotating list of strains.

Containing less than .3% THC and federally compliant: you can smoke and fly freely.

The CBG Blend effects

Reported by real people like you
5 people told us about effects:
Uplifted
20% of people report feeling uplifted
Talkative
20% of people report feeling talkative
Focused
20% of people report feeling focused
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!