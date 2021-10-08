About this product

Our tinctures are kind of a big deal: organic, vegan and ethically-sourced (full spectrum, too!). Enjoy the light, clean taste directly under your tongue, in drinks or your favorite food!



Should you use the oil as a sublingual (under the tongue) tincture, hold your dose under your tongue for 20-30 seconds to allow for it to absorb into the soft tissues of your mouth; swallow any excess.



Ingredients: Organic Whole Plant Hemp CBD Extract (CO2), Organic Coconut-Derived MCT Oil, Organic Terpenes

Yeah... that's it!



*Allergen Warning: This product contains tree nuts (coconut derived MCT Oil)



All of our extracts are third party lab tested by the batch- just scan the QR code to see what's inside!