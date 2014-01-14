Kandy Krush CBD Pre-Rolls
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
Organically grown on American farms, our CBD flower is sustainably sourced (and no shake or trim here). Enjoy a full gram in each joint wrapped in Raw cones and slipped into recycled hemp-plastic tubes.
Containing less than .3% THC and federally compliant: you can smoke and fly freely.
Kandy Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
410 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
55% of people report feeling relaxed
Hungry
29% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
31% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
18% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
38% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
29% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
29% of people say it helps with anxiety
