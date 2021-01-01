Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Mystic Labs Delta-8

Mystic Labs Delta-8

Wicked Grapefruit Delta-8 Tincture Oil

Buy Here

About this product

Our Delta-8 Tincture has a deliciously sweet grapefruit flavor and a labeled milligram dropper for easy and customized consumption.

- 1fl oz. (30ml) bottle
- 600mg of Hemp-derived Delta-8 per bottle
- Wicked Grapefruit flavor
- Tested by Independent Labs
- Made in the USA
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!