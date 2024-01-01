THC: 709mg per package

MELT SCALE: 70%

TERPENES: 4%

LINEAGE: Blueberry x Amethyst

TASTE: Earthy, Spicy, Citrus

FEELING: Comfort, Inspiration, Uplifting

FARM: Terrapin Farms

PLACE GROWN: Orleans, Humboldt, CA

CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown



Nasha’s Green Label Hash is 1.2g of powdered hash packaged in a loose form straight from the drying process, that tends to melt and clump together if left at room temperature. It has a higher ratio of plant material to oil, similar to old-school hash. Commonly used to top bowls or added to joints for an added kick to your regular routine.



Blueberry Amethyst is a cross between two already very colorful and flavorful strains - Blueberry and Amethyst. This hybrid strain features beautiful purple-blue leaves that give it a royal appearance. With sweet berry notes from the Blueberry and spicy, earthy notes from the Amethyst genetics, this strain isn’t just pretty but packs a punch of flavor. Blueberry Amethyst provides an energetic yet comfortable high, perfect for outdoor activities or getting inspired in the studio.



Blueberry Amethyst contains high levels of the terpinoid β-caryophyllene, which is the only terpene known to also act as a cannabinoid: it can activate our endocannabinoid system to provide anti-inflammatory effects (Leafly). This strain also contains elevated levels of the terpenes Limonene and Humulene.



Cultivated and sungrown by Terrapin Farms in Orleans, Humboldt County, CA.



read more