About this product
THC: 709mg per package
MELT SCALE: 70%
TERPENES: 4%
LINEAGE: Blueberry x Amethyst
TASTE: Earthy, Spicy, Citrus
FEELING: Comfort, Inspiration, Uplifting
FARM: Terrapin Farms
PLACE GROWN: Orleans, Humboldt, CA
CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown
Nasha’s Green Label Hash is 1.2g of powdered hash packaged in a loose form straight from the drying process, that tends to melt and clump together if left at room temperature. It has a higher ratio of plant material to oil, similar to old-school hash. Commonly used to top bowls or added to joints for an added kick to your regular routine.
Blueberry Amethyst is a cross between two already very colorful and flavorful strains - Blueberry and Amethyst. This hybrid strain features beautiful purple-blue leaves that give it a royal appearance. With sweet berry notes from the Blueberry and spicy, earthy notes from the Amethyst genetics, this strain isn’t just pretty but packs a punch of flavor. Blueberry Amethyst provides an energetic yet comfortable high, perfect for outdoor activities or getting inspired in the studio.
Blueberry Amethyst contains high levels of the terpinoid β-caryophyllene, which is the only terpene known to also act as a cannabinoid: it can activate our endocannabinoid system to provide anti-inflammatory effects (Leafly). This strain also contains elevated levels of the terpenes Limonene and Humulene.
Cultivated and sungrown by Terrapin Farms in Orleans, Humboldt County, CA.
Blueberry Amethyst 1.2g Green Unpressed Hash
by NASHA
About this brand
NASHA
नशा {nasha} = The state of transformed consciousness;
exhilaration or excitement of the mind(Noun)
NASHA is a word used in India to describe a “high”. Our brand has a deep connection to India and its hash producing history. Our founder spent numerous years in India living at the foothills of the Himalayas studying the origins of Hashish and the culture that surrounds it. After living in both India and California NASHA was finally born in the beautiful mountains of Humboldt County. We use pure mountain water to gently extract intact trichomes from the highest quality of raw materials. We use traditional techniques, mixed with state of the art machinery to produce high potency and terpene rich extracts, without the use of chemicals. All of the products are Lab tested to ensure purity, cleanliness, and potency. We invite you to try the next generation of cold water extract.
“Melt with Us”
License(s)
- CA, US: CDPH-10004342
