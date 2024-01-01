About this product
THC: 679 mg
MELT SCALE: 74%
TERPENES: 4.2%
LINEAGE: Animal Mintz, Papaya Punch
TASTE: Sweet, Fruity
FEELING: Relaxed, Euphoric
FARM: Rosehip Farm
PLACE GROWN: Mattole, Humboldt, CA
CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown, Native soil
Cutlivated by Rosehip Farm and grown in the town of Petrolia, where the uplifted ocean terrace has deep layer of topsoil blown in by the wind over time makes for an ideal texture and environment for cannabis roots to grow unencumbered.
Papaya Mintz is a delightful hybrid strain that brings Animal Mintz and Papaya Punch together. This blend boasts a minty sweet taste, paired with a fruity aroma that entices the senses. Papaya Mintz delivers a perfect balance of euphoria and relaxation, making it an ideal companion for unwinding after a long day.
Nasha’s Orange Label Hash is 1.2g of our highest grade of unpressed hash, packaged in a loose, granular resin with a sand-like consistency. When exposed to heat it tends to “grease out” over time, and should be stored below 38 degrees. Its higher ratio of oil to plant material yields a smooth, full-bodied smoke. Commonly used to top bowls or added to joints for an added kick to your regular routine.
MELT SCALE: 74%
TERPENES: 4.2%
LINEAGE: Animal Mintz, Papaya Punch
TASTE: Sweet, Fruity
FEELING: Relaxed, Euphoric
FARM: Rosehip Farm
PLACE GROWN: Mattole, Humboldt, CA
CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown, Native soil
Cutlivated by Rosehip Farm and grown in the town of Petrolia, where the uplifted ocean terrace has deep layer of topsoil blown in by the wind over time makes for an ideal texture and environment for cannabis roots to grow unencumbered.
Papaya Mintz is a delightful hybrid strain that brings Animal Mintz and Papaya Punch together. This blend boasts a minty sweet taste, paired with a fruity aroma that entices the senses. Papaya Mintz delivers a perfect balance of euphoria and relaxation, making it an ideal companion for unwinding after a long day.
Nasha’s Orange Label Hash is 1.2g of our highest grade of unpressed hash, packaged in a loose, granular resin with a sand-like consistency. When exposed to heat it tends to “grease out” over time, and should be stored below 38 degrees. Its higher ratio of oil to plant material yields a smooth, full-bodied smoke. Commonly used to top bowls or added to joints for an added kick to your regular routine.
Papaya Mintz 1.2g Orange Unpressed Hash (Rosehip Farms)
by NASHA
THC —CBD —
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
view similar products
Currently unavailableWe couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
About this product
THC: 679 mg
MELT SCALE: 74%
TERPENES: 4.2%
LINEAGE: Animal Mintz, Papaya Punch
TASTE: Sweet, Fruity
FEELING: Relaxed, Euphoric
FARM: Rosehip Farm
PLACE GROWN: Mattole, Humboldt, CA
CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown, Native soil
Cutlivated by Rosehip Farm and grown in the town of Petrolia, where the uplifted ocean terrace has deep layer of topsoil blown in by the wind over time makes for an ideal texture and environment for cannabis roots to grow unencumbered.
Papaya Mintz is a delightful hybrid strain that brings Animal Mintz and Papaya Punch together. This blend boasts a minty sweet taste, paired with a fruity aroma that entices the senses. Papaya Mintz delivers a perfect balance of euphoria and relaxation, making it an ideal companion for unwinding after a long day.
Nasha’s Orange Label Hash is 1.2g of our highest grade of unpressed hash, packaged in a loose, granular resin with a sand-like consistency. When exposed to heat it tends to “grease out” over time, and should be stored below 38 degrees. Its higher ratio of oil to plant material yields a smooth, full-bodied smoke. Commonly used to top bowls or added to joints for an added kick to your regular routine.
MELT SCALE: 74%
TERPENES: 4.2%
LINEAGE: Animal Mintz, Papaya Punch
TASTE: Sweet, Fruity
FEELING: Relaxed, Euphoric
FARM: Rosehip Farm
PLACE GROWN: Mattole, Humboldt, CA
CULTIVATION STYLE: Outdoor, Sungrown, Native soil
Cutlivated by Rosehip Farm and grown in the town of Petrolia, where the uplifted ocean terrace has deep layer of topsoil blown in by the wind over time makes for an ideal texture and environment for cannabis roots to grow unencumbered.
Papaya Mintz is a delightful hybrid strain that brings Animal Mintz and Papaya Punch together. This blend boasts a minty sweet taste, paired with a fruity aroma that entices the senses. Papaya Mintz delivers a perfect balance of euphoria and relaxation, making it an ideal companion for unwinding after a long day.
Nasha’s Orange Label Hash is 1.2g of our highest grade of unpressed hash, packaged in a loose, granular resin with a sand-like consistency. When exposed to heat it tends to “grease out” over time, and should be stored below 38 degrees. Its higher ratio of oil to plant material yields a smooth, full-bodied smoke. Commonly used to top bowls or added to joints for an added kick to your regular routine.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
NASHA
नशा {nasha} = The state of transformed consciousness;
exhilaration or excitement of the mind(Noun)
NASHA is a word used in India to describe a “high”. Our brand has a deep connection to India and its hash producing history. Our founder spent numerous years in India living at the foothills of the Himalayas studying the origins of Hashish and the culture that surrounds it. After living in both India and California NASHA was finally born in the beautiful mountains of Humboldt County. We use pure mountain water to gently extract intact trichomes from the highest quality of raw materials. We use traditional techniques, mixed with state of the art machinery to produce high potency and terpene rich extracts, without the use of chemicals. All of the products are Lab tested to ensure purity, cleanliness, and potency. We invite you to try the next generation of cold water extract.
“Melt with Us”
exhilaration or excitement of the mind(Noun)
NASHA is a word used in India to describe a “high”. Our brand has a deep connection to India and its hash producing history. Our founder spent numerous years in India living at the foothills of the Himalayas studying the origins of Hashish and the culture that surrounds it. After living in both India and California NASHA was finally born in the beautiful mountains of Humboldt County. We use pure mountain water to gently extract intact trichomes from the highest quality of raw materials. We use traditional techniques, mixed with state of the art machinery to produce high potency and terpene rich extracts, without the use of chemicals. All of the products are Lab tested to ensure purity, cleanliness, and potency. We invite you to try the next generation of cold water extract.
“Melt with Us”
License(s)
- CA, US: CDPH-10004342
Notice a problem?Report this item