Raw CBDA Tincture – 1000mg Product Information



1000mg of CBDA Tincture, 10mL Total Volume

Amber bottle protects from sunlight

Natural Flavor: Raw



Ingredients: Organic MCT coconut oil, natural spectrum CBDA



WARNING: Purists Only, without flavoring it is bitter.



OUR CBDA TINCTURES ARE:

Natural Ingredients

Vegan

Gluten-Free

GMO-Free

Cruelty-Free

3rd Party Lab Tested

-No Pesticides

-No chemicals or solvents

-No heavy metals

-No microbial contamination



Natural Dos has pioneered new technologies to purify CBDA and acidic cannabinoids. We produce our own proprietary Natural Spectrum CBDA oil, a best in class full spectrum oil that contains only the acidic cannabinoids found in the hemp plant. With this base, we create high quality CBDA tinctures that have the enhanced potency of CBDA oil, and great natural flavors.



The hemp plant produces over 100 different acidic cannabinoids, with CBDA being the most abundant. While many people are familiar with CBD oil, it is not naturally produced in the hemp flower, but is a byproduct of CBDA oil being processed from hemp extract.



CBDA is the natural hemp cannabinoid, and with over 450% better absorption than CBD, and is the most powerful cannabinoid on the market for boosting your endocannabinoid system. New studies are showing that all acidic cannabinoids have superior absorption compared to their neutral counterparts (e.g. CBGA vs CBG).



Enhanced absorption of CBDA oil is critical to its improved health benefits, especially since CBD oil has very low absorption and bioavailability (6-9%). In fact, CBDA oil and other acidic cannabinoids are naturally water soluble, which is partially why its absorption is so high.



These natural cannabinoid oils, like CBDA oil, have similar endocannabinoid effects like CBD, such as help with anxiety, sleep, pain relief, and stress.



What is unique about CBDA?

-Superior absorption

-Novel anti-inflammatory targets

-Activation of the serotonin system

-Anti viral properties



Our CBDA tinctures are the result of years of R&D research to find the best purification technologies for isolating all the acidic cannabinoids. Come buy the most potent CBDA tinctures on the market.

