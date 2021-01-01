CBD Critical Mass
This is one of our farms most loved strains. A ratio averaging 3:2 [CBD:THC] this strain has a surprising level of impact. Incredible body with a calm mind. Flavors and scents ranging from ooze filled gummy candy to high citrus fruits are interwoven creating a stunning and unique profile. Perfect for nearly any occasion. Remedy x Critical Mass. This version hails from Portland, OR.
