 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Brands
  3. Nerdie Birdie
Nerdie Birdie Cover Photo

Nerdie Birdie

Organically grown, small batch, slow cured, terpene rich CBD

Organically crafted CBD at NB Farms in Port Townsend, WA
Organically crafted CBD at NB Farms in Port Townsend, WA
Relieve, Relax or Revive with one of our High-CBD, Balanced or THC only flowers
Relieve, Relax or Revive with one of our High-CBD, Balanced or THC only flowers
Relieve yourself from the stress & pains of the day with our best-selling CBD Revival C-Cell Vapor
Relieve yourself from the stress & pains of the day with our best-selling CBD Revival C-Cell Vapor
Stoked to soak? Revive or Relax yourself with subtly scented Peppermint or Lavender salts
Stoked to soak? Revive or Relax yourself with subtly scented Peppermint or Lavender salts
Try all five of our terpene-based aroma profiles
Try all five of our terpene-based aroma profiles

About Nerdie Birdie

NB Farms is a family of passionate cannabis patients, farmers, breeders, and scientists with decades of experience cultivating and processing legal cannabis. We obsess over improving the health & happiness of our customers by offering strains & formulations known to Relax, Relieve & Revive. Our cultivation & manufacturing facilities use the latest organic, non-gmo, gluten-free, vegan, all-natural methods to craft flower, vapor, topicals, capsules, oils, & concentrates.

Cartridges

more products

Flower

more products

Available in

United States, Washington