About this product

This hybrid has the smell of molasses and flavors of sweet candy and hash. Exclusive. Old school Afghani x Mexican Sativa cross with modern

appeal. This plant mothered what is now known famously as S.A.G.E..

Energetic, creative tunnel vision, uplifting mood, and balanced body.

Candy scents and flavors with hidden notes. These genetics hail from

Big Sur, CA and this specific plant was homogenized to unique form in

Oregon over many generations by a friend of the farm.