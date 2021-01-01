Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Nerdie Birdie

Nerdie Birdie

Mexican Kush

About this product

This hybrid has the smell of molasses and flavors of sweet candy and hash. Exclusive. Old school Afghani x Mexican Sativa cross with modern
appeal. This plant mothered what is now known famously as S.A.G.E..
Energetic, creative tunnel vision, uplifting mood, and balanced body.
Candy scents and flavors with hidden notes. These genetics hail from
Big Sur, CA and this specific plant was homogenized to unique form in
Oregon over many generations by a friend of the farm.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!