Thai Lights
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 14%CBD —
About this product
Rarely seen in WA market, if at all, since 2012. Our CEO sought this genotype out for years. With the help of our Master Grower
he was able to find his perfect phenotype and we're excited to share it with you. Uplifting and happy. Laughter and movies. Great for
impromptu dance parties and giggle fits. Rich citrusy lime like that of lemon-lime fountain drinks on the nose with a lime pie finish.
Hails from Vancouver, BC.
Thai Lights effects
Reported by real people like you
29 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
62% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
58% of people report feeling uplifted
Giggly
34% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
6% of people report feeling anxious
Dry eyes
6% of people report feeling dry eyes
Stress
31% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
27% of people say it helps with depression
Headaches
24% of people say it helps with headaches
