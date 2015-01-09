About this product

Rarely seen in WA market, if at all, since 2012. Our CEO sought this genotype out for years. With the help of our Master Grower

he was able to find his perfect phenotype and we're excited to share it with you. Uplifting and happy. Laughter and movies. Great for

impromptu dance parties and giggle fits. Rich citrusy lime like that of lemon-lime fountain drinks on the nose with a lime pie finish.

Hails from Vancouver, BC.