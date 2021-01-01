Willie Cheesie
Willie Cheesie is a well-balanced hybrid tipping toward its' Sativa mother.
This pungent strain offers intense cheese aroma with hints of fruit.
The flavor is earthy, cheesy, and sweet. The flower structure is
lacking in hairs displaying calyx with a rich shade of green.
The father was selected from SSSC [Super Sativa Seed Club] Vault
Williams Wonder seeds sent privately to Washington State from Spain.
This famous pure Indica is rare to find in genuine genetic form and
provides the fruity notes hidden in the cross. The mother was a Legacy
Skunk Cheese Sativa homogenized by a guerilla grower over several
decades in the Willapa Bay area of Washington State. This is a true
hybrid of two pure bloodlines – Sativa and Indica – Coming together to
create a plant with amazing structure, fast flowering time, robust
immunity, capable of finishing in the short NW outdoor season and
performing indoors for the rest of the year. It performs above
expectation in a greenhouse environment.
The effects start with a euphoric uplifting body high. A sense of
warmth takes over as the sensation moves its way up your jaw, cheeks,
face, and head. This is followed by a steady climb towards a
psychoactive peak that numbs anxiety while encouraging introspection.
This strain is notably an aphrodisiac for both partners. Users report
that it is their most beloved strain to enjoy with a glass of wine. It
is a well-rounded sensation, a potent experience, and the effects are
long lasting. The high ends more cerebral than it began and finishes
into the vapor leaving one feeling refreshed and centered. Relaxing
yet awake.
Medically, patients experience strong pain relief, a great suppression
of nausea, lowered anxiety, and increased blood flow. A relaxation of
the muscles helps with cramps and tissue pain. This strain is reported
to be neutral in appetite response with some users reporting appetite
suppression. Patients that suffer from sexual dysfunctions will find
this plant very therapeutic and aiding. Those with nerve pain, joint
pain, and especially back pain will find this plant a good strain to
get them through the day. People with Anxiety, PTSD, and ADD will find
this strain rewarding - a missing link that allows energy while
calming the mental spaces.
Willie Cheesie was bred by David McDowell with the assistance of an
unnamed breeder in the Willapa Bay area of Washington State while
David was growing at a small medical dispensary on the Port of
Raymond. David McDowell is the Master Grower and Co-Founder of Nerdie
Birdie Farms in Port Townsend Washington. The name "Willie Cheesie" is
a pun of 'really cheesy' while referencing the Williams in the cross -
spelled with I's and E's in honor of the farms spelling of "Nerdie
Birdie." In-house this plant is called "Ras Ible" after the activist
and friend. The flower can be found under the brand name "Local" and "Nerdie Birdie" in
Western Washington.
