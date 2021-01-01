About this product

Willie Cheesie is a well-balanced hybrid tipping toward its' Sativa mother.



This pungent strain offers intense cheese aroma with hints of fruit.

The flavor is earthy, cheesy, and sweet. The flower structure is

lacking in hairs displaying calyx with a rich shade of green.



The father was selected from SSSC [Super Sativa Seed Club] Vault

Williams Wonder seeds sent privately to Washington State from Spain.

This famous pure Indica is rare to find in genuine genetic form and

provides the fruity notes hidden in the cross. The mother was a Legacy

Skunk Cheese Sativa homogenized by a guerilla grower over several

decades in the Willapa Bay area of Washington State. This is a true

hybrid of two pure bloodlines – Sativa and Indica – Coming together to

create a plant with amazing structure, fast flowering time, robust

immunity, capable of finishing in the short NW outdoor season and

performing indoors for the rest of the year. It performs above

expectation in a greenhouse environment.



The effects start with a euphoric uplifting body high. A sense of

warmth takes over as the sensation moves its way up your jaw, cheeks,

face, and head. This is followed by a steady climb towards a

psychoactive peak that numbs anxiety while encouraging introspection.

This strain is notably an aphrodisiac for both partners. Users report

that it is their most beloved strain to enjoy with a glass of wine. It

is a well-rounded sensation, a potent experience, and the effects are

long lasting. The high ends more cerebral than it began and finishes

into the vapor leaving one feeling refreshed and centered. Relaxing

yet awake.



Medically, patients experience strong pain relief, a great suppression

of nausea, lowered anxiety, and increased blood flow. A relaxation of

the muscles helps with cramps and tissue pain. This strain is reported

to be neutral in appetite response with some users reporting appetite

suppression. Patients that suffer from sexual dysfunctions will find

this plant very therapeutic and aiding. Those with nerve pain, joint

pain, and especially back pain will find this plant a good strain to

get them through the day. People with Anxiety, PTSD, and ADD will find

this strain rewarding - a missing link that allows energy while

calming the mental spaces.



Willie Cheesie was bred by David McDowell with the assistance of an

unnamed breeder in the Willapa Bay area of Washington State while

David was growing at a small medical dispensary on the Port of

Raymond. David McDowell is the Master Grower and Co-Founder of Nerdie

Birdie Farms in Port Townsend Washington. The name "Willie Cheesie" is

a pun of 'really cheesy' while referencing the Williams in the cross -

spelled with I's and E's in honor of the farms spelling of "Nerdie

Birdie." In-house this plant is called "Ras Ible" after the activist

and friend. The flower can be found under the brand name "Local" and "Nerdie Birdie" in

Western Washington.