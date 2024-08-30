nugrun. Live Resin 1G AIO | Berry Blue

by nugrun.
IndicaTHC 17%CBD —
About this product

Strain: Berry Blue (aka Blueberry)
Lineage: Purple Thai x Thai
Type: Indica

Flavors: Blueberry Pancakes
Variable Effects: Stoney, Sedated, Sleepy
Primary Terpenes: β-Caryophyllene, δ-Limonene, α-Humulene, Farnesene, α-Bisabolol
Terpene Content: 11.84%

nugrun: small batch, whole plant extracts.

At nugrun, we believe in honoring the natural essence of the cannabis plant. As a small-batch, locally crafted brand, our focus is on creating genuine, flavor-forward extracts that capture the true spirit of the plant. We use only whole plant, full nug inputs in our extraction process, ensuring that each batch retains the rich, exotic aromas and complex flavors that we crave. What this means is that our extracts do not contain distillate or any additives, period.

Our commitment to quality means we preserve the most and filter out the least, delivering a pure, unadulterated experience that’s as close to the plant as you can get. Whether you're chasing unique flavors or dabs on-the-go, nugrun live resin is made for those who appreciate the full spectrum of cannabis and assertive flavors.

Experience the difference with nugrun.—crafted for flavor, made for connoisseurs.

With a sleek and premium design, our All-In-One (AIO) device by BOLD boasts fully ceramic hardware crafted specifically for the Live Resin experience. Say goodbye to metals, cotton wicks, and burnt oils.

About this strain

Blueberry, also known as "Berry Blue," is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Purple Thai with Thai. A true A-List cannabis strain, Blueberry’s legendary status soared to new heights after claiming the High Times’ Cannabis Cup 2000 for Best indica. The long history of the strain goes back to the late 1970s when American breeder DJ Short was working with a variety of exotic landrace strains. However, throughout the decades of Blueberry’s cultivation, the genetics have been passed around, due in large part to DJ Short working with multiple seed banks and breeders. The sweet flavors of fresh blueberries combine with relaxing effects to produce a long-lasting sense of euphoria. Many consumers utilize the effects of Blueberry to help contend with pain and stress, while connoisseurs and growers admire the strain for its colorful hues and high THC content.

About this brand

nugrun.
No Distillate, No Trim, No Added "Live Resin Terpenes." nugrun. is a locally operated brand rooted in quality over quantity and known exclusively for live, whole plant, nug-run extracts. Every nugrun extract comes from whole flowers and is extracted with preservation of the plant's natural essence in mind. Our extracts are produced for mouth-watering flavor, and packaged with the intention of putting nothing but the best into a fully ceramic all-in-one cartridge. By opting to preserve the most and filter out the least in our process, we aim to create high terpene full-spectrum extracts for flavor chasing connoisseurs.

License(s)

  • AZ, US: 00000081DCPK00962019
