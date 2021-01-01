About this product

Get ready for the future of oil vape cartridges! While everyone else has been catching up with the quality of our glass and ceramic vape cartridges, we have been continuing to perfect the puff with our cutting edge 510 thread Ceramic Vape Cartridges. That’s right, now you can continue using O2VAPE’s great vape products while going 100% wickless!



Worried about having to throw away a cartridge after a single use? Ceramic cartridges are wickless (no wick to burn out!) and have an internal coil that doesn’t touch your oil. That reduces residue and clogging which means you can fill these 2-3 times and still get a great taste and clean pull. Check out our guide on filling a vape cartridge and you’ll realize that the upgraded filling holes allows oil applicators to smoothly and easily fill without overflow or a sticky mess in the end. The wide open mouth allows precise filling, even with the thickest oils.



Features:

- Internally heated ceramic element

- Wickless and Coil-less design – your oil is heated directly from the ceramic element

- Multiple intake hole sizes: 1.22mm (thin to medium oil), 1.66mm (For Medium Oil), 2.0mm (For Thickest Oil)

- Available in either 0.5ml and 1ml capacities

- Best cartridge available for 2-3 fills



Available in 4 Colors: Chrome, Rose Gold, Wood, Gun Metal



**We don’t recommend using these cartridges with our Original Buttonless Pen model since they require a higher voltage to get to the perfect temperature for your oil. That means that you should screw this right on to the 510 thread of our 3.7 Volt Button Activated Vape Pen Battery, FLIP Vape Pen, Variable Voltage Pen or on to our Duo Wax and Oil Vape Pen. Then go ahead and rip the cleanest and smoothest tasting hit that you have experienced to date!**



If you are looking for a few cartridges for personal use you can go ahead and buy right now. If you are looking for a larger number of cartridges for your business or brand, we can also work with you in producing the most dependable logo vape cartridges. Just contact us at our wholesale vape pen web page.



For additional discreet concealable vaping options, be sure to check out O2VAPE's all new patented FLIP® PLATINUM and FLIP® ULTRA Vape Pens.



Visit the manufacturer website for more details. www.O2VAPE.com