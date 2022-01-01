500 mg CBD



A calming blend of all organic ingredients, OCANNA CALM BALM relaxes the body and mind and can help you fall asleep easier and sleep deeper. Ideal for people who suffer from poor sleep, night restlessness and tension aches (headaches and muscle discomfort).



- Lavender and chamomile aromatherapy

- Offers a calmer and deeper sleep

- Relieves stress and tension headaches

- Improves blood circulation

- Alleviates muscle and joint discomfort



HOW TO USE: Massage a small amount onto temples, neck, and bottom of your feet in a circular motion 30 minutes before bed, or onset of tension. Breathe deeply, allow your senses to enjoy the aromatherapeutic benefits.



INGREDIENTS: Organic Full-Spectrum Hemp CBD-Infused Coconut oil, Organic food-grade Lavender, Linalool terpenes, Chamomile, Organic grapeseed oil, Squalane Oil (from olives), Arnica, Vitamin E, Plantain and Ocanna proprietary essential oil blend.