About this product
OCANNA CANINE DROPS CBD Oil have a high ratio of terpenes and trace cannabinoids to hemp content. In other words, you are getting incredibly pure hemp oil. Perfect for pups of all sizes who struggle with ailments from inflammation to pain to anxiety, CANINE DROPS can help!
OCANNA CANINE DROPS are Organic, Vegan, Non-GMO, Halal and Kosher.
INGREDIENTS: Organic Full-Spectrum Hemp CBD extract, Organic MCT Oil, Indica Terpenes, Ocanna proprietary essential oil blend
About this brand
Ocanna
All-Natural, Sustainable, Vegan, Plant-Based, Cruelty-Free Wellness & Skincare Products Made in Small Batches