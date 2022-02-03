OCANNA CITRUS C LIFE SCRUBS are the perfect way to polish your skin to perfection without harming its delicate structure.



CITRUS C LIFE SCRUB is a potent antioxidant with a positive effect on reducing hyperpigmentation, and turmeric helps fade dark circles, and dark spots. CITRUS C improves the appearance of sun-damaged skin by strengthening skin's ability to repair and promotes collagen production to reduce fine lines.



Exfoliate, cleanse, nourish & REPAIR with fine grain dead sea salt infused with organic essential oils and nutrients that will transform your skin making it soft, healthy and radiant. Helps reduce appearance of cellulite, stretch marks, dark spots & acne scars. ​



CITRUS C LIFE SCRUB not only offers a wonderful exfoliation, it also nourishes your freshly revealed skin. While you polish away your dead skin, high in antioxidants, and anti-inflammatory properties, the raw sugar contains a natural alpha hydroxy acid which is crucial for healthy skin and protects from toxins. ​



The natural sea salt will slough away the dead skin, and if you can soak in your scrub you will enjoy the additional benefits of absorbing the magnesium from the salt. The combination of the oils we use provide an excellent blend of vitamins and hydration for your skin to leave you with younger looking, strong, healthy, glowing, silky smooth skin. ​



Full-Spectrum Hemp CBD Oil is rich in phytocannabinoids, terpenes, flavonoids, waxes, amino acids, pigments, vitamins and other naturally occurring active compounds of Cannabis Sativa. Cannabidiol is a potent antioxidant with anti-inflammatory and analgesic properties. It relaxes the skin, prevents drying of the skin, helps with damage to skin and shortens the time of healing. Hemp CBD may also improve the skin's defense mechanism and its ability to regenerate & repair itself.



HOW TO USE: Apply to wet skin and gently massage in a circular motion, focusing on rough areas. Rinse thoroughly and pat dry.



WARNINGS: Avoid use on any cuts or delicate areas. Remember to not put salt in an open cut. Do not exfoliate if skin is sunburned or irritated for any reason. Be careful not to fall on wet or slippery areas caused by using the scrub.



INGREDIENTS: Fine Sea Salt, Organic Jojoba Seed Oil, Organic Coconut Oil, Full Spectrum Hemp CBD, Organic Shea Butter, Organic Neem Seed Oil, Organic Turmeric Root Powder, Organic Mustard Seed Powder, Vitamin E, Sunflower Seed Oil, Organic Rosemary Leaf Extract, Organic Orange Peel, Organic Sunflower Seed Oil and Organic Ocanna citrus oil blend